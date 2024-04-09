Serwaa Amihere's intimate video leak results in criminal charges for three individuals

Serwaa Amihere

Three individuals allegedly responsible for circulating a private video featuring broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere are facing legal repercussions from the Ghana Police Service.

Identified as Edem Saviour Ketti, Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, and Henry Amponsah, also known as Henry Fitz, the trio faces multiple charges related to sexual extortion and the dissemination of private visual content.



The charges brought against them include conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, as outlined in Section 23 (1) of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 and the Cybersecurity Act 2020.



Additionally, they are accused of sexual extortion under Section 66(1) of the Cybersecurity Act 2020.



"1. EDEM SAVIOUR KETTI AGE 29, FILMMAKER;



"2. CANDYLOVE KWAKYEWAA ABABIO AGE 31, TRADER;

"3. HENRY AMPONSAH @ HENRY FITZ, AT LARGE:



"For that, you on or before 3 December 2023 at Accra in the Greater Accra Region and within the jurisdiction of this Court did intentionally distribute prohibited visual recording of one Serwaa Amihere without her consent on social media handles," part of the court papers said.



The incident is said to have come to light after a video depicting Serwaa Amihere in bed with a man, identified as Henry Fitz, circulated widely on social media platforms. It was initially speculated that the video was filmed before the man's marriage, which took place in 2019.



As per reports, the ordeal started when Serwaa Amihere's makeup artist was contacted and asked to relay a message to the journalist to pay GH₵5,000 in order to stop the circulation of explicit photos. Subsequent threats escalated, with an unidentified individual demanding a larger sum of GH₵20,000.



Despite Serwaa Amihere's compliance with the initial demand, the accused published the video. Following these events, Amihere reported the matter to the authorities, leading to the arrest of Edem Saviour Ketti. Efforts are underway to apprehend Henry Fitz, who remains at large as investigations into the matter continue.













