Treat members of the LGBT+ community with respect - Adjetey Anang tells Ghanaians

Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang

Popular Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, has expressed his concern about the way some Ghanaians treat individuals involved in LGBT+ activities.

He noted that the fact that the values of individuals who are gay or lesbian do not align with others does not mean such people should be treated with disrespect and shunned in society.



He asserted that those involved in such acts are people who should be shown love and care to transform their lives and not discriminate against them, because it will not make any meaningful impact on their lives.



Speaking in an interview with GhOne TV monitored by GhanaWeb, he said, “I have always had a problem with how we react to people who are in that category [LGBT+ activities], they are human beings. And I think that we need to really check how we treat them and how we judge them.



"The fact that their act or whatever their actions are may not align with what we believe in as Christians, for example, doesn't mean that we should do away with them. How do we even show them love to be able to have a transformational impact on them.”



About the passage of the anti-gay bill:

The Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts will be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



The bill will now require presidential assent to come into force within 7 days.



However, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to the bill, parliament, by a two-third majority vote can approve it into law.

Watch the video below





Popular Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Annan has voiced concerns regarding how Ghanaians interact with members of the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing that they are human beings deserving of respect.



He stressed that even if their actions contradict one's Christian beliefs, it does not… pic.twitter.com/dbka6p5AiA — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) March 19, 2024

SB/OGB