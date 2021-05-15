Twene Jonas ‘fights’ Osei Kwame Despite's son over 'more sleep' advice

Social commentator and government critic, Twene Jonas popularly known as ‘glass nkoa’ has reprimanded Kennedy Osei following his advice that Ghanaians should endeavour to sleep more often.

The son of business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, was recently captured on social media advising Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of having enough sleep as it enhances the general well-being of humans and increases one’s life’s span.



What did Kennedy say?



“The shorter your SLEEP, The Shorter your LIFE! Lack of Sleep is a source of aging and decline in the proper functioning of the brain. Sleep is a source of immune booster and a natural developing factor for every living organism.



"Having a deep and sound sleep is a non-negotiable biological necessity and not an optional lifestyle luxury,” he wrote on social media



Trail of heavy public backlash



Kennedy has since not had it easy with Ghanaians who feel he isn’t in the right capacity to offer such an advice since he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

To most critics, Kennedy does not know that it is by forfeiting sleep that many Ghanaians make ends meet.



The latest to join in criticizing the Despite Group of Companies’ General Manager is Twene Jonas.



Twene Jonas 'fights' Kennedy



In one of his viral videos, Jonas has described as ‘lame and stupid’ Kennedy’s ‘so-called’ advice to Ghanaians.



“Don’t ever talk or try to advice Ghanaians again. You don’t know how it feels to hustle. You don’t know how it feels to struggle to make ends meet so you’re not in the right capacity to talk. If he’s watching this, tell him not to dare respond or else I’ll deal with him drastically.



"Because you think you are married, you have an easy life so you can say whatever you like. You haven’t sold pure water before, neither have you sold farm produce just to pay your fees. Keep quiet and let us talk,”

“Desist from writing anything on social media. You can come and post a picture or two but don’t ever try to give out any form of advice. You don’t have the experience or the capacity to do that. You father should be the one doing that and not you. It’s your father I want to challenge and not you. I am richer than he is,” he added.



