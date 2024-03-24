Watch Stonebwoy's energetic performance at African Games closing ceremony

Stonebwoy was on stage on Saturday evening when the 13th African Games came to a close at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

The March 23, 2024, ceremony pulled down the curtain on the games which kicked off on March 8.



All participating delegations marched into the stadium before the ceremony proper kicked off with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in attendance along with the sports minister and other senior government officials.



Stonebwoy was the main music act on the night and he delivered back-to-back hits of songs as the crowd cheered and sang along for the better part of the night.



His team of dancers, the flash lightning and his energy on stage combined perfectly to crown an evening of entertainment after weeks of sporty action on the field and tracks.



Stonebwoy's colleague artiste, Shatta Wale, was the star performer at the opening ceremony

Watch Stonebwoy's performance below:







