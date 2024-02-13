Watch how Opambour fiercely ‘grilled’ Dr. Bawumia over his 'driver-mate' analogy

The leader and founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his 'driver-mate' analogy that has triggered wild reactions from the public.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia cannot dissociate himself from the mess of the Akufo-Addo government because even though he is not the president (driver), he made input into all the policies that were enrolled by his administration, hence, his analogy is not convincing.



The pastor stated that Dr. Bawumia’s driver-mate analogy tends to expose President Akufo-Addo to be mocked by the public since the veep is distancing himself from his government in his attempt to win the hearts of Ghanaians ahead of the general elections.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour said, "He [Dr. Bawumia] is implying that he is the mate so we should put all the blame on the driver? Is he insinuating that if the driver is driving recklessly, there is nothing he can do about it because he is the mate?"



"Also, he is saying that as the vice president, when he makes a suggestion, Nana Addo doesn’t heed. That’s not right; he should own up to what’s happening and that will show that he is with him. He is exposing Akufo-Addo to public ridicule which is not prudent,” Opambour said.



Opambour went ahead to use the E-Levy that was introduced by the current government to compose a song for Dr. Bawumia.



It will be recalled that Dr Bawumia during his first major speech as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which was to outline his vision for Ghana at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on February 7, 2024, claimed that his role in the government is just like that of “driver’s mate".

Dr Bawumia further promised that if voted into “the driver’s seat”, he would pursue his vision and priorities, hence, Ghanaians should not judge him based on the performance of the current government.



Dr. Bawumia’s driver-mate analogy has been met with vehement criticisms from some sections of the public who believe that he could have publicly spoken against some policies such as the E-Levy introduced by the government.



