We create associations for everything nowadays - Shatta Wale responds to GSPD

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Self-acclaimed Dancehall king, Shatta Wale has openly refused to apologise to the Ghana Society of Physically Disabled (GSPD) following his disparaging remarks about fellow artist Stonebwoy's disability.

Shatta, in reaction to rumours that Stonebwoy refused to perform at the 3Music Sallahfest on April 12, 2024 because he did not want to share a stage with him (Shatta), took to Facebook to launch a barrage of insults at him, even mocking his disability.



In reaction, the GSPD, in a statement issued on April 15, expressed disappointment stating that a public figure of Shatta Wale's status should not engage in such "primitive" behaviour.



They also instructed him to retract his statement, apologise to all persons with disabilities and remove the offending video from social media platforms, citing the Disability Act 715, which penalises derogatory remarks about disabilities.



However, despite the society's seven-day ultimatum for an apology, Shatta Wale, in another Facebook Live video, has refused to meet their demands.



The 'Ayoo' hitmaker in a heavily worded submission, slammed the association, warning them not to provoke him.



He questioned the intent behind the formation of such groups in the country.

“Who are they? Are they stupid? If you want trouble, I will give you trouble. I can do something to get the attention of the US government. What if the association of people with big mouths also comes up and says they are angry?



“We create associations for everything. We even have an association of unemployed people. And they are paying dues. If they are unemployed, where are they getting money from? Educated fools. I wonder how you people study English in schools… That's why the politicians look at you and laugh,” he ranted.



Watch the video below





ID/ ADG