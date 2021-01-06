Women who made fashion statement at Tuesday’s SONA

A group photo of some female dignitaries who were present at Tuesday's SONA

Ghanaian women have risen to the occasion when it comes to selling the nation's rich kente cloth, northern smock and local prints to neighbouring countries and the rest of the world.

On Tuesday, January 5, 2020, during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's final State of the Nation’s address which took place in Parliament, there were some female Members of Parliament, government officials among other dignitaries whose traditional outfits couldn't go unnoticed.



Outfits worn by these women have become the subject of decision as they have proven that Made in Ghana outfits can be worn to every occasion.



The cameras captured several Made in Ghana 'kaba and slit' outfit which was well put together by local fashion designers in the country.



Popular among them was the outfit of Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.



Below are photos of some women who made a fashion statement at Tuesday's SONA:































