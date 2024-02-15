You were married with kids yet dated Dr. Grace Boadu for 2 years? – Diana Asamoah slams deceased’s ‘pastor’ boyfriend

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has said that the late Dr. Grace Boadu and her partner, Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, ought not to be overlooked as factors that may have contributed to the herbal doctor's passing.

She has admonished Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi for engaging in adultery, a situation which, according to her, triggered several issues and evil happenings surrounding Dr. Grace Boadu prior to her death.



About two weeks ago, during an interview with Kessben FM, Dr. Grace Boadu’s partner, Kingsley Gyamfi, admitted to being married with three kids.



He disclosed that he and his wife had a slight misunderstanding and were on the path to separation at the time he met Dr. Grace Boadu.



“I am married with three kids, my last born is seven years old. I just had a slight misunderstanding with my wife and we were on the path to separation. When Grace came into the picture, my wife and I were almost separated. But looking at the sort of issues I had encountered with Grace in a very short time, I did not even go through such with my wife. So, that made me take a step back and not rush to divorce my wife,” he stated.



However, Diana Asamoah, who cannot fathom why a man of God engaged in an extramarital affair for two solid years, said such an act contributed to Grace Boadu’s death.

During her show on Angel FM, she stated that the pastor couldn’t help resolve the late herbal doctor’s many predicaments because his anointing was nullified the very moment he slept with her.



“She came to you for help and you ended up sleeping with her. You left your wife and followed this woman. Interestingly, when you were asked, you said you had a misunderstanding with your wife. Which misunderstanding?" she asked.



The musician offered a piece of advice to women saying, "His wife might not curse you, but the pain she goes through can kill you. Women out there should be careful about married men. Especially those who sleep with married pastors. You might think you are pretty so you can do what you like; now just look at Grace, she is no more and where did her beauty take her?"



She continued, “I was analyzing the situation that’s why I didn’t speak earlier. You dated this woman for two years? You call yourself a pastor but you were able to do this? You committed adultery with this woman and that’s why you couldn’t help her. That’s why the devil had an upper hand over her. Christianity is holiness; it's righteousness.”



Diana Asamoah also blamed Dr. Grace Boadu for bringing death upon herself.

“Despite all she achieved, she had a weak mindset because she wasn’t privy to the word of God; she didn’t know her Bible. If she knew her Bible, she would have fled from that married pastor. She is also to be blamed for her death. When you come from an evil family, you have to be vigilant; you have to fear God and not do things that will attract the devil,” she stated.







Grace Boadu’s partner on being sidelined



The partner of the late Dr. Grace Boadu, Pastor Kingsly Gyamfi, earlier disclosed that the deceased’s mother had instructed that until she touches down in Ghana, he shouldn’t be allowed into any of the family gatherings.



In an earlier interview with Kessben FM, Pastor Gyamfi said the instruction from the late herbal doctor’s mother, who resides in Belgium, was served to him and his entourage when they got to the entrance of the family house.

He made these statements while explaining the reasons they weren’t allowed into the family’s residence, as spotted in a video making rounds on social media.



Background



Dr. Grace Boadu is said to have died on January 29, 2024. She is rumored to have died in the bathroom.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased, considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, and singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.

