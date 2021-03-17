GHC10,000 can't bring the dead to life

The drowned victims were laid to rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Apam in the Central Region. Watching proceedings from school, I can say that the funeral saw people from all walks of life. Prominent among them were the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson and the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan.

I have some questions though. As I said in my previous article titled “will Ghana learn from the Apam drowning incident?”, the Central Regional Minster has tasked the security agencies to boost their visibility, especially, at the beaches. On the other hand, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture couldn’t hold her tears.



It is always good to put in mechanisms that protect lives and properties. In the advanced countries, these mechanisms are put into force hence the occurrence of these preventable disasters are sometimes curbed. Kudos to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for his show of solidarity. However, I humbly think money can't buy life. One thing I have realised is that, the country is suffering from a sickness called "Political Flu". We politicise everything.







It is a worrying development that needs to be looked at. Ghana doesn't embrace the truth any longer. Anyone who decides to engage in constructive criticism is either viewed as a member of the NPP or NDC. A lecturer of mine will say "where are you from?" Though laughable but, I think we should try as a nation to ensure that our institutions work. Indeed, the GHC10, 000 will help the bereaved families to an extent but hey, it can't take away their pain completely. Nonetheless, I hear, wounds heal over time. Ghana is 64 for crying out loud. Let's be on the alert and put in mechanisms that could check. Who knows? The next victim could be you.

Ghana can't afford to continue like this. Even as I'm commenting on the demise of the Apam kids, I'm afraid because should rains set in now, Accra will flood again. So I will still credit my lecturer on her usual saying "where are you from?" Ghana must not forget this disaster. It should remind us of our negligence. Now to every parent out there, no government can rescue your ward from any danger. Please, get it. The least they can do, is to donate to you in times like this because custom demands it. Keep this in mind and tame your children.



Remember, life isn't all about merry making. Once again, my deepest condolences to the families of the Apam drowned kids. This will forever go down memory lane. Ghana must continue to bow in shame. Never again must this repeat itself.



