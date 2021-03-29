Apam drowning: Families of victims call on Akufo-Addo

Families of the 13 boys who drowned in Apam have paid a courtesy call on Akufo-Addo

Families of the 13 boys who drowned in Apam have paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to express their appreciation for the government’s support in the funeral and burial of the victims.

The queen mother of Apam, Nana Essel Botchwey who led the delegation thanked the President for personally showing interest and mourning with the bereaved families.



For his part, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “I sympathise with the families and although it was a sad day for the whole of Ghana, you felt it the most and I’m sorry for your loss. These things are beyond our human comprehension but in our sorrow, let’s rely on God to comfort us all.”



The victims were buried on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 at Apam in the Central region.



They had gone to the beach to swim and got drowned.



Speaking at their funeral, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, who represented President Akufo-Addo advised parents to communicate more with their children, monitor them and know their whereabouts always.



She also advised the youth to take a cue from the tragedy and be obedient to their parents.

For her part, Central Regional Minister Justina Marigold Assan consoled the families and expressed sadness that her first official duty was to attend the burial of the teenagers.







She promised that the government will train lifeguards along the coast to help prevent such tragedies.



She beseeched the churches to counsel the two survivors to help them recover from the trauma.



Ms Assan further called on the security agencies to be extra vigilant to prevent people from visiting the beaches since the ban on beaches, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has not been lifted.



Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, the MP for Apam, noted: “I feel your pain. We didn’t expect this but our ways are not the ways of the Lord. We, however, have hope in the resurrection that these children will be received by God. This tragedy has brought unity to the people of Apam and I ask that we continue to unite forever. We pray this tragedy never befall us again.”

The queen mother of Apam, Nana Essel Botchwey denied media reports that the children went to have sex in the sea and drowned.



She warned the media to be circumspect in their reportage and only report the truth adding that children of Apam were not promiscuous.



On behalf of the government, Mrs Hawa Koomson donated GH¢10,000 to each family, GH¢10,000 to the Apam community and GH¢5,000 to the two survivors.



Mr Gyan-Mensah also donated GH¢500 to each family and GHS500 to each of the two survivors.



