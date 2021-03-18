Train lifeguards to patrol Ghana's beaches - GNUTS to govt

GNUTS wants the government to train lifeguards to patrol the country's beaches

The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has commiserated with the families of the teens who drowned at Apam in the Central region about a fortnight ago, proposing to the government to begin training professional lifeguards to patrol Ghana's beaches.

In a statement signed by the Coordinating Secretary of the Union, Bright Nkutumi, they acknowledge that it is a difficult time for the families of the bereaved, as "Life has proven itself to be full of some inevitable and disheartening events that are inexplicable."



On March 7, 2021, news broke from Apam of the drowning of some teenagers numbering over 10 after they went swimming at the beach.



"Because we cannot in our own power undo that which has already occurred, we encourage the respective family members and the general public to muster courage to live by faith in this trying moment and not by reasoning as we may never understand why this happened," it said.

The statement further suggested to authorities to institute measures include the training of lifeguards to patrol the beaches of the country, build isolation fencing and ensure "proper parental supervision of children within or near aquatic environments."



