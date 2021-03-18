Apam drowning: Families of deceased cement graves to prevent stealing of body parts

The deceased aged between 12 and 17 lost their lives through drowning

Some family members of the buried teenagers who were victims of the Apam drowning incident have started cementing the grave of the deceased to prevent theft of their body parts.

A brother of Joseph Narh, one of the deceased told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that, they believe if this is not done, it will make it easy for spiritualists to steal body parts of their departed children to conduct money rituals since they died mysteriously.



A joint burial service was on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, held for eleven of the thirteen teenagers who drowned when they went swimming in the sea.



It was a moment of sadness and uncontrollable tears for family members present to observe the solemn exercise.

The deceased aged between 12 and 17 lost their lives on Sunday, March 7, 2021, throwing the Apam town into a state of shock and mourning.







