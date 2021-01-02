Rest in peace, my hero and mentor, former President Rawlings

Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after suffering a short illness

"I am asking for nothing less than a revolution- a revolution that would transform the socio-economic structures of the country’’. That was former president Jerry John Rawlings on 31st December 1981 who further said that he was prepared to face the firing squad if what he had initiated was not acceptable to the majority of the Ghanaian people. That was 39 years today.

By November ending 1981, a revolution was seen to be inevitable in Ghana. The proclamation made in the early hours of 31st December 1981 by Flt Lt, J.J Rawlings was an intervention. Many may see it as a coup d’état but to some of us, it was a revolution. For the generally accepted opinion, I think a partial coup/revolution. The jubilation of the civilians from the Northern part of the country to the Southern part of the country was attested to the fact that it was a popular revolution.



31st December, therefore, was like a festival day for the suffering people, the unemployed and the exploited. They jumped on to the streets without prompting and some joined in the looting of shops belonging to the Lebanese and Syrians. Very sad!.



Cadres who answer the role call from 31st December 1981 were cadres from the June Four Movement,( JFM) headed by Comrade Alolga Akata-Pore, Sergent, The New Democratic Movement,(NDM) headed by Comrade Chris Bukari Atim, Africa Youth Command (AYC)headed by comrade Nyenya Yen, Kwame Nkrumah Revolutionary Guards(KNRG), headed by comrade Nicolas Atampugri and the People’s Revolutionary Movement(PRM) also headed by comrade Kwesi Adu and others. With these people in positions, I stand to be corrected in their roles in these bodies, Rawlings really trusted his “comrades- in- the -struggles” And everything was left entirely in the hands of the above cadres.



Hence, taking their inspiration from both the Cuban and the Libyan experiences, they thought it wise to establish committees in the same “Photo-scenario” as those in Havana and Tripoli. The idea was sold to “unsuspecting” Chairman Rawlings. These cadres were very influential in management decision making. Also, in both cities, towns and villages, there were organizations similar to the above.

In early January 1982, there was an amalgam of revolutionaries of the June Four Movement (JFM) and the New Democratic Movement (NDM). In this type of revolutionary congregation lay the beginning of their disagreements, vis-à-vis a National philosophy or an ideological basis for the PNDC. Chairman Rawlings again still maintained, sustained and above all, the trust he upheld for his team from the inception of the revolution.



There was mistrust between these amalgam revolutionaries’ bodies. The New Democratic Movement (NDM) thought that the 31st December Revolution was not necessary, ill-conceived and considered and classified their partners from the June Four Movement as “Misfits”. Hence a socio-ideological conflict had been natured.



It, therefore, stands to reason that, because of these defects and mistrust within the central committee of the PNDC, National affairs could not move as expected and Chairman Rawlings with all the ideas was left in limbo. It was alleged that the ante-Rawlings within the praesidium of the PNDC hatched a wicked plan that would make former president Jerry Rawlings look bad in the eyes of the citizenry.



On the 30th June 1982, three High Court Judges(Justice Cecilia Koranteng, Justice F.B Sarkodee and Justice K.A Agyepong) and Major Sam Acquah(Director of personnel, GIHOC) were brutally murdered by some criminals who presented themselves “As people taking some instructions from above”, may their souls rest in peace. Special investigation board was constituted on the 15th July 1982 by Jerry Rawlings to investigate these murders. Lance Corporal, Joachim Amartey Kwei and some runaway accomplices were found for this "madness". They were finally executed by firing squad in August 1983.

This then set the PNDC and dissidents on a collision. It will surprise you to know that fifteen (15) coup d’ etat was attempted on former president Rawlings led government. The main aim of the dissidents was to eliminate former President Rawlings himself. Their afore-thought was, if former president Jerry Rawlings is eliminated, they will have their way to implement their ideologies. I will not talk about the alleged J.H Mensah's, May his soul rest in peace and his people in the far-away foreign land.



On 29th October 1982, a collaboration of some dissidents within the praesidium of the PNDC and outside, a coup d’état was attempted by some junior officers.



On 23rd November 1982, another attempted coup d’état led by Akata-Pore and his group. Akata-Pore was arrested and detained while Chris Bukari Atim, one of the suspects of the above coup d’état managed to escape to Togo. Senior military officers were implicated and former president Rawlings was forced by this act to ‘’overhaul’’ his establishment.



On 27th, Feb. 1983 about nine (9) soldiers and two (2) civilians were arrested around Achimota forest in Accra. In April 1983, various types of foreign mercenaries allegedly recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A) of America and the Israeli intelligence Wing were set to invade Ghana through Aflao. The most serious of them all, 23rd April 1983, was the plot which was to have coincided with the PNDC political Rally in Kumasi.

19th June 1983 was the ‘’Master of all coup attempts…’’, they attacked Ussher Fort (Jamestown) prison; and some other secret military locations within the Accra metropolitan area. They succeeded in releasing some men who were arrested on the 23rd November 1982 as a result of the failed coup d’état.



These descendants succeeded in temporarily capturing ‘’Ghana Broadcasting and Television’’ station. On the same day, 1 o'clock, a spokesman of the PNDC Courage Quasigah announced to the Ghanaians and the world that former President Rawlings is still in control of Ghana and no one else. It’s interesting to know that, in the trial of the coup d’état suspect, at least, twenty (20) death sentences were passed and only five (5) of them who were in detention at the time of Judgment finally faced the firing squad. Most of those convicted either might have died during the exchange of fire between the revolutionary guards of the PNDC, but the majority of them were sentenced in absentia.



In the spirit of the third anniversary of the 31st December revolution, that is 1984, former president Jerry Rawlings granted a general amnesty to prisoners in Ghana and it was extended to some of the ‘’Coup d’état suspects’’ who were already serving various sentences but were found to be of good behaviour.



On the 2nd February 1985, a plot was hatched to assassinate Jerry Rawlings in Kumasi, when he was delivering a speech during a durbar. Five military men and a civilian (Mallam Tula) were apprehended. In the middle of March 1986, Mr Godfrey Osei, a Ghanaian fugitive from Jail was alleged to have recruited 18 mercenaries, eight (8) of the American and ten (10) Argentine nationals.

On 26th of May 1986, Nine (9) Ghanaians were put before a military tribunal as alleged coup d’etat suspects. Among them was Captain Edward Adjei Ampofo, A former head of Ghana Military Intelligence.



Finally on 22nd June 1986 about sixteen (16) suspects were arrested. Dissidents will not stop their advances towards the destabilization of the Rawlings regime.



Whatever you may look at it, former President Jerry Rawlings is my Hero.



Happy New year and may God bless us all.