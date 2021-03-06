The rape of Ghana’s democracy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The political events Ghanaians witnessed, following the elections 2020 results, the refusal of Electoral Commission’s boss Jean Mensah to stand in the witness box to give accounts of what transpired, and the judgment of the Supreme Court in favor of a president who lost the elections, are serious issues of concern that every intelligent Ghanaian must think about.

There is no appropriate title I can give to this article other than the rape of Ghana’s democracy because what we have witnessed so far has never happened in Ghana’s politics before since the country attained its independence 64 years ago.



We should bear in mind that this political tragedy or blunder is not only going to affect the country but also the future and the next generation.



You see, the success of a country, politically and economically, can’t be based on nepotism, tribalism, hate, and hypocrisy. Ghana politics are now based on the afore-mentioned diseases; therefore, crimes and corruption in the NPP government are applauded, supported, aided, and abetted, since many Ghanaians hate John Mahama.



This is one of the reasons Akufo Addo failed as a leader. Apart from his inefficiency and the lack of knowledge in running a successful government, the president dreams of achieving something for himself, not for Ghanaians.



There is no intelligent leader in any part of this world, who will pull down houses in a country that lacks employment, good schools, and health systems, to give way for the construction of a Cathedral. It is only in Ghana such a thing can happen because the country is in Africa.

The accusations piled on the ex-Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, affecting him to lose 2016, are the same crimes the NPP government was involved in. As a matter of fact, the NPP government is more corrupt than the NDC, because Akufo Addo, the president that promised to fight corruption was actually involved in a series of corruptible scandals himself.



However, one important factor which can’t be ignored is whatever evil these politicians are sowing, the people giving them that support, are those that will reap when it’s time for the harvest.



Akufo Addo has failed totally as a leader, he must bow his head in shame to be the only Ghanaian leader massively rejected by the people but to take power by force in a Mafioso style.



In my entire life, I have never seen such anger towards a political leader in a democratic Ghana, the fact that Akufo Addo is the worst Ghanaian leader.



Ghanaians need to be sincere, they need to put hate for John Mahama aside and examine things carefully, then, they will actually see the poor performance of Akufo Addo as a president. If his father was a politician doesn't it mean he will also be a good politician?

Looking at the current miserable state of Ghana’s politics is a warning to any intelligent Ghanaian at home or in the Diaspora. Ghanaians will suffer, the value of the cedi will depreciate, the economy will fail, the unemployment rate will increase, the prices of commodities will be raised and corruption will rapidly increase. Within a very short period, Ghanaians will find out.



The NPP government or Akufo Addo, shouldn’t be happy that the Supreme Court ruled in their favor, instead, they must find a quick solution for the youth because they will rise against them this time since they are very angry.



Even common journalists are scared to speak about Akufo Addo, in a democratic country that has the minister of information. Oppong Nkrumah has to see to the implementation of the field of information technology works in the country, to serve Ghanaians, yet, under his nose, Akufo Addo shut down some media houses.



Every Ghanaian leader whether dead or alive, the record will be written in the political history of Ghana. In class, a teacher will one day ask, “which Ghanaian president was voted out of power and he stole elections to force himself on Ghanaians?” The answer will be Akufo Addo.