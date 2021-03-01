Why has President Nana Addo abandoned his best minister Joe Ghartey?

Former Minister of Railways and Development, Joe Ghartey

The President does not believe in freedom of speech. If he did, why would he change a winning person just because he has made his intentions of running for President come 2024?

Joe Ghartey was said to have granted an interview on a radio station where he made his intentions to run for President in 2024.



Many residents in Western Region believed that it is because of this statement that their Honourable member made that is why the President may find it offensive, hence refusing to appoint him or reassign him to a different ministry.



Others also believe that the President’s choice for the NPP flagbearership race in 2024 is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and so the President may be threatened by the utterances made by Hon. Joe Ghartey to his preferred candidate Dr. Bawumia.



Why Change a Winning person?

Hon Joe Ghartey as the Railways and Development minister. He was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 11 January 2017 was the best and performed exceptionally well. Every newspaper and radio station in the country named him among the top 10 hardworking ministers in the President’s first government, how come such a hard-working minister was not even reassigned or named by the President during this year’s ministerial vetting.



Positive Action Ghana (PAG) a think tank group is calling on the President to rethink his decision of not including Hon. Joe Ghartey in his new government to better do so now.



People of the Western Region are not happy. Many opinion leaders from the region have expressed their displeasure on-air with Time with Dr. REN LIVE in London and are calling on President Nana Addo to rescind his decision by giving Hon. Joe Ghartey MP for Esikado-Ketan a ministerial appointment if he does truly believe in freedom of speech.