4 shortlisted for KMA boss job

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

Four persons have been shortlisted for the position of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) after vetting.

The four persons shortlisted are the former Manhyia North Member of Parliament, Collins Owusu Amankwah, who scored 91 points after the vetting.



The rest are Kusi Boafo Thomas, who came second with 64 points, followed by Samuel Pyne with 54 points and Osei Assibey Antwi with 52 points.



In all nine persons applied for the job in the Metro.

They include Osei Assibey Antwi, current acting Chief Executive, Sam Pyne, Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Collins Owusu Amankwa, former Member of Parliament (MP), Manhyia North, Kennedy Kankam, former MP Nhyiaeso, Kusi Boafo Thomas, Chief Executive Officer for Public Sector Reforms, Atta Poku, Kumasi Metro Urban Roads Director, Kofi Senva, former Presiding Member for KMA and Kofi Owusu-Boateng, former secretary to the Asantehene.



