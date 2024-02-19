'Of course, strongly' - Akufo-Addo speaks on support for Bawumia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and VP Mahamudu Bawumia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has restated his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set out an agenda to 'Break The Eight' reference to winning a third consecutive term in office after Akufo-Addo completes his second and final term after the 2024 elections.



Speaking about local politics on the sidelines of his engagements at the African Union summit in Ethiopia, the president stressed that the government wanted the elections to be credible.



"We are having elections this year, we are determined to make the election free, fair and credible; to continue our democratic journey, that's the most important," he told Blessed Sogah, a Joynews journalist.



Pushed about whether he supported his vice president, an all-smiley Akufo-Addo replied: "of course, strongly."



On the issue of the February 14 cabinet reshuffle, Akufo-Addo said it was done with the public interest at heart. "It is for the people of Ghana, not for me," he stated.

The main challenger to Bawumia in the elections is John Dramani Mahama, who is seeking his final term in office on his fourth consecutive run for the presidency.



He won his first shot in 2012 but lost the second and third attempts to Akufo-Addo in 2016 and 2020 respectively.



The John Mahama versus Mahamudu Bawumia contest in 2024 will be the first time in the Fourth Republic that both major contenders for the presidency will be from the northern part of the country.



While Mahama is gunning for his final term in office, Bawumia wants to go a step further after serving for two terms as Vice President, he is in his final year in the role.





