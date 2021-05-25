Continue your good works; I applaud you - Nana Fredua commends G/A Regional minister

Nana Fredua, NPP stalwart

NPP stalwart, Nana Fredua has heaped praises on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey over his determination to rid the Capital City of dirt and indiscipline.

The Minister has kickstarted an operation aimed at making Accra work by ensuring all residents comply with the laws of the land as well as keep the city clean.



He has since succeeded in whipping some residents in line by his strict measures that see to it that no one breaches the right way of living in the Capital City.



The Minister once set out to Madina in Accra where he disciplined any person caught not using the footbridge but making a shortcut escape by crossing the road which poses danger to both pedestrains and vehicular drivers.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Nana Fredua complimented the Regional Minister and egged him on not to relax his measures.



"I applaud the Regional Minister and commend him for his good job. The work he's doing has benefited me and my staff including my community. So, we compliment him and his superiors over his good works. He should continue," he said.