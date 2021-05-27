You have two months to remove your sirens – Henry Quartey warns Ministers, deputies, others

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister

• President Akufo-Addo has directed his ministers, deputies and some appointees to stop using sirens

• The Greater Accra Regional Minister has given persons who own cars with sirens two months to remove them



• He also announced plans to regulate the use of sirens



Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister has given all persons not captured by the directive on persons with the permission to use sirens, two months to remove them from their cars.



Henry Quartey said on Peace FM that he is prepared to crackdown on the use of unauthorized sirens in the capital.



When quizzed on the two-month grace period, Henry Quartey said that the period is to allow persons with sirens to remove them and adhere to the new directive.

“We are giving notice to anyone who uses siren in Accra to remove it by July. It’s in your own interest to remove it. Because after July we’ll enforce the laws backed by the act. We are giving people two month to comply,” he said.



He also disclosed plans by government to strictly regulate the use of sirens by enforcing the directive on persons and institutions eligible to acquire sirens.



He warned that anyone seen driving a car with a siren after the period will have the car impounded and dealt with in accordance with the law.



“We are instituting measures and by the two months we will have time to regulate it properly. After removing the siren, if you want to use it, you have to apply to the Ministry of Interior. You apply with the details of your car and the National Security will vet it and communicate to you. An accredited company that will fix the sirens and National Security will have a database of cars with the approval to use sirens. If we stop you and you don’t have the approval, we’ll impound your car with permission from the Attorney General”.



GhanaWeb on Wednesday broke the news of a directive from the presidency which barred ministers, deputies, CEOs of public agencies, MMDCEs among others from using sirens.

The presidency also detailed the cars or persons clothed by the law to use sirens.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the said ban on the use of sirens covers Ministers, deputy ministers and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES), CEO’s of government agencies and some staff of the presidency.”



The unauthorized use of warning appliances on vehicles have long been of concern especially to the police. “Regulation 74(2) of L.I. 2180 provides that … a person shall not fit on a motor vehicle a warning appliance other than a type approved by the Licensing Authority (DVLA). "The law is therefore clear on who can install and use motor vehicle warning appliances including bells and sirens in their vehicles,” a statement issued by the police and signed by Supt. Cephas Arthur, the then Director of Public Affairs, said.



List of entities permitted to install and use sirens



1. a government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State 2. a Police vehicle 3. a motor vehicle used by the Fire Service 4. a motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic 5. a motor vehicle used by other recognized Government security agencies 6. a bullion vehicle registered by the Licensing Authority.