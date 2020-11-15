Young poet mourns Rawlings in 4 quadrants

The late J.J Rawlings and Gabriel Awuah Mainoo

If I could fly back once more, may I follow old fly-paths

May I swoop to watch the head butting dance of mudskippers beneath your bridges. It is a sad truth about the trajectory of flight that whatever goes up must in time descend.



Let’s look at this without a quadrant in a dense region of chimney mist.



You shuffle your feet grudgingly against the turf of smoke



there is no clumping, no going.



Only the flailing & swirling of drowsy limbs striving to gather up themselves again.



While another region get 24 months of harmattan, you will not understand how much ache we bear beyond finality.



April rains arrive with dread, thunder-howls; silver ribbons intermittently bracing the clouds.



Not withholding the cataclysm & sweet petrichor, at sundown, we are responsible for the blight.



There is no way to understand this. For instance in the 4th quadrant



There are many steps to the cradle,



turn upon turn, each inserting into themselves

paths intertwining, paths interlocking, paths intersecting…



Death & peace & salvation, walking through themselves with their habits



you may recognize their gait by the declaration



of the white plover, returning from the fanfare of bones.



/In the 3rd quadrant/



The summit is a place of thick, thick-plump



shadows, like the darkened city of elms



we search for asters



to which ones befit these drooping rims



in those nights of vesper bodies walk clumsily



on the broken stairway. With the warm caress

of my palm, I shove your delicate pieces,



sedan of bones, I lift you into



the nightly glow of the tabernacle.



gently, gently with a cool solder



I lay your groin in the heat & weld



the overstretching crease where



the crevice is hollowing into the forge.



/That with able feet you may leap beyond the 3rd /



the long queue protruding the doorway



behind mire & vermilion coal, to which stoic



bodies grow weary with pain.

/Step, step, hop, hop & jump into the 1st/



you arrive in the dark day of famine



under the eucalyptus, despite the drought



the sacred leaves spurt tenderly above your head



to retell of hunger on the sickening patch



in Dzeluokope, these very fingers



have tilled the same furrow



a son is sailing under the evening tide



he’s yelling beneath water, beyond our sightlessness



drumming inconsolably against his belly



telling the route the maize would bend

from the despoilers but we cannot hear.



If you could fly back once more,



may you follow old fly-paths



may you swoop to watch



the head butting dance of mudskippers



beneath your bridges. it is a sad truth



about the trajectory of flight



that whatever goes up must in time descend.



Starred excerpts taken from L.S Mensah's poem, To the Volta. (According to sources anthology, 2015.)