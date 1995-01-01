Akan Ethnic Groups

Abakah, Emmanuel N. 1998/1999. "On the question of standard Fante."

Cahill, Michael. 1985. An autosegmental analysis of Akan nasality and tone.

Savage, T. Dale. 1987. "Some abstract features of Kwa vowel harmony: An autosegmental approach to Engenni, Igbo, Akan, and Yoruba."

1. "A closer look at downstep in Akan" by Abakah, Emmanuel Nicholas. 2000. Afrika und Ubersee.

2. "The low tone in Akan" by Abakah, Emmanuel Nicholas. 2002. Proceedings of the 14th Afrikanistentag.

3. "Remarks on the Akan vocalic inventory" 2002. Ferstschrift in honour of the 3Ds (ie Prof. M.E. Dakubu, Prof. F.A. Dolphyne and Prof. A.S. Duthie.