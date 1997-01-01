The Ga
|Population
|300,000 in Ghana (1993 UMS). Population total both countries 300,000 or more.
|Region
|Southeast, coast around Accra. Also spoken in Togo.
|Alternate names
|AMINA, GAIN, ACCRA, ACRA
|Classification
|Niger-Congo, Atlantic-Congo, Volta-Congo, Kwa, Nyo, Ga-Dangme.
|Comments
|Ga is the major language of Accra, the capital. Literacy rate in first language: 30% to 60%. Literacy rate in second language: 75% to 100%. Traditional religion. Bible 1866, in press (1997).
- From Arwodoqu76@hotmail.com: But the information on the divisions in the Ga-Adangme group is inaccurate. The group is made up of: Ga (Accra area), Shai or Se (Dodowa area), Krobo or Kloli (there two paramountcies, call them subdivisions, exist here: Manya Klo [Odumase area] and Yilo Klo [Somanya], Osudoku (Asutsuare and Osuwem area), Ningo-Gbugbla (Prampram and Ningo area), and finally Ada near the Volta River.
