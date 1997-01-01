The Ga

Population 300,000 in Ghana (1993 UMS). Population total both countries 300,000 or more.
Region Southeast, coast around Accra. Also spoken in Togo.
Alternate names   AMINA, GAIN, ACCRA, ACRA
Classification Niger-Congo, Atlantic-Congo, Volta-Congo, Kwa, Nyo, Ga-Dangme.
Comments Ga is the major language of Accra, the capital. Literacy rate in first language: 30% to 60%. Literacy rate in second language: 75% to 100%. Traditional religion. Bible 1866, in press (1997).

