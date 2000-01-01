Frafra
|Population
|526,300 in Ghana (1991 L. Vanderaa CRC) including 400,000 in the Upper East Region, perhaps 100,000 in various towns and cities in other regions (1988 SIL). Population total both countries 551,400 (1991 L. Vanderaa CRC).
|Region
|Northeast Ghana, Upper East Region around Bolgatanga, Frafra District, and as far west as Navrongo. Also spoken in Burkina Faso.
|Alternate names
|FAREFARE, GURENNE, GURUNE, NANKANI
|Dialects
|GUDENI (GUDENNE, GURENNE, GURUNE), NANKANI (NAANI, NANKANSE), BOONI, TALNI (TALENSI, TALENE), NABT (NABIT, NABDE, NABTE, NABDAM, NABDUG, NABRUG, NABNAM, NAMNAM).
|Classification
|Niger-Congo, Atlantic-Congo, Volta-Congo, North, Gur, Central, Northern, Oti-Volta, Western, Northwest.
|Comments
|The dialects are named after towns or localities. They consider Dagaare in particular to be a sister language. 5 major dialects and many minor ones, all able to use the published materials. They call themselves their clan or dialect name, and their language 'Farefare'. Speakers of Talni are called 'Talensi.' Dictionary. Grammar. Literacy rate in first language: 1% to 5%. Literacy rate in second language: 5% to 15%. Roman. Taught at the University of Ghana. Radio programs, videos. Traditional religion, Christian, Muslim. NT 1986.
Bibliography about this language:
Grimes, Joseph E., editor. 1975. Network grammars.
Naden, Anthony J. 1989. "Gur."
Niggli, Urs and Idda Niggli, editors. 2000. Ymais).
Schaefer, Nancy A. 1975. "Gurenne clause structure."
Schaefer, Robert L. 1974. "Tone in Gurenne."
Schaefer, Robert L. 1975. Collected field reports on the phonology of Frafra.