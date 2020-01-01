The Akyem of the Eastern Region,
headquartered at Kyebi (Kibi) were the most potent force that
countervailed Asante imperialism. The Akyem are also perhaps the only
major Akan group that did not actively participate in the Trans-Atlantic
Slavery; the colonial history of Ghana, the erstwhile Gold Coast, was not
simply a rivalry between Asantes and Fantes over trade with Western
Europeans. It is, indeed, not for no reason that today the Okyenhene is
the only monarch in Ghana indisputably regarded as the co-equal of the
Asantehene.
- Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.