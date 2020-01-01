Ewe - Corrections

Kwabena Adu: I however beg to disagree with your classification of Nkonyas among the Ewe groups.They

rather belong to the Guan ethnic group. A critical study of Nkonya shows its closeness to Gonja,Effutu,Larteh,Krachi etc

By embakol@yahoo.com: I sent a feedback sometime back about your statement:Even the Ewe, who constitute a single linguistic group, are divided into the Nkonya, Tafi, Logba, Sontrokofi, Lolobi, and Likpe1. You are to make your research and update this. N.B: All those listed here are under Mixed Ewe and Akan. You left out all the Ewe groups such as Anlo, Akatsi,Atiave, Ave,Tsome,Anfoe,Gbi,Akpini,Taviefe,Ho etc. Cross check even from Primary and J.S.S Social Studies Books.

by-PAULOFORI@aol.com: Another important group of the Ewe people predominantly between the South and the Mid Volta are the Tongu's. These are a very large group of people. Ewe language generaly is diveded into three that is Anlo, Tongu and Vedome. The 'V" used for Vedome is substiteted since the letter itself cannot be found in the letters of the English alphabet. The Tongu's are mainly fishermen and farmers. They easily migrate and can be found anywhere there is fresh water condusice for fishing within the West African Region.

EMMANUEL AGBOLOSOO: Before the First World War, Togoland occupied the area from Lome to the present western boundary of Benin on the east, and north of the current Anlo-lEwe land and Tornu areas. After the First World War, Togoland was divided into two parts. The western Togoland was given to the British to administer with the Gold Coast, while eastern Togoland was given to the French. Just before indenpendence of Ghana, a Plebiscite was held to decide whether western Togoland would like to unite with eastern Togoland or remain with the Gold Coast. The result was that western Togoland decided to remain with the Gold Coast. After independence the south-eastern bulge of the Gold Coast which comprised mostly Eweland which was made up of Anlo-Ewes was added to the Togoland which was a Mandated Territory under the Security Council of the United Nations, to form the present Volta Region of Ghana, with the regional capital city at Ho. So, the Plebiscite united Anlo-Eweland with western Togoland which lies north of Anlo-Ewe land.The partition of Togoland was achieved when the Security Council devided Togoland into east and west Togoland.