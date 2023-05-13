2 arrested at Ningo-Prampram polling station

The said persons are reportedly from both camps of the two candidates in the constituency

Security personnel at the New Ningo D/A Basic School B polling station in the Ningo Prampram constituency arrested some two persons over alleged campaigning at the voting grounds on Saturday.

The two individuals were said to have been engaged in actions that were likely to disrupt the electoral process and convince delegates to vote for their preferred candidates.



The National Democratic Congress is currently holding its presidential and parliamentary primaries today, Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In all, 356,624 delegates will be voting in 259 constituencies nationwide. 739 parliamentary aspirants are competing while 3 presidential aspirants are contesting.



Delegates will be voting in 420 voting centers across the country.



