Joycelyn Tetteh Vrs Francisca Adjei? Who represents North Dayi in parliament?

Joycelyn Tetteh and Francisca Mawufemor Adjei

North Dayi Constituency constituency is one of the seats occupied by one of the youngest female members of Parliament.

Joycelyn Tetteh, now 35, took over the seat in 2016 after defeating the then-incumbent MP George Loh in the NDC parliamentary primaries at 27.



At the time, Joycelyn Tetteh was a final year law student at the University of Cape Coast.



She has since retained the seat as she went on to win the parliamentary seat and is currently serving as MP.



However, ahead of the NDC's parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023, Joycelyn Tetteh has a female contender; Francisca Adjei, who is seeking to snatch the seat from her.



Here are the profiles of both contestants in the constituency.

Profile of Joycelyn Tetteh



Joycelyn Tetteh born January 10 1988 in Tsyome-Sabadu, Volta Region is a Member of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress party for the North Dayi Constituency.



She is one of the 36 female parliamentarians of the seventh parliament of the fourth republic of Ghana.



Jocelyn is also currently the ambassador for human trafficking in Ghana. She was honoured in August 2019 by the Chiefs and people of the North Dayi Constituency who conferred on her the title; Mama Edzeame. Joycelyn Tetteh obtained a BE.d and an L.L.B. from the University of Cape Coast.



Profile of Francisca Mawufemor Adjei

Francisca Mawufemor Adjei served as the Branch women organizer, Ayawaso central constituency (Freeman hostel branch), from 2004 -2012



She was a Branch member in the Odododiodo Constituency from 2012 and became the deputy constituency treasurer in 2018 till 2022.



She did her internship with GBC and National service with Accra Metropolitan Assembly. She also worked with the Electoral Commission as an officer during the 2012 voter registration.



She also served as the Personal Assistant to George Lawson (then Deputy General Secretary of the NDC) in 2012.



Francisca worked with the Engineers and Planners (E&P) from 2013 till 2022.

She is one of the founders of #iChooseJM, a volunteer group for the NDC 2016 campaign. In 2020, he was the leader of the street campaign.



She is also the CEO of Franca’s Kitchen and Francisca Mawufemor Adjei Foundation. She has a Degree and Masters in Communication from the African University College of Communications.



YNA/WA