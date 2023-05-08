Who wins Korle Klottey primaries? The fight between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy

Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is gearing up for the parliamentary and presidential primaries scheduled for May,13.

Ahead of this, GhanaWeb focuses on key areas of the contest and other issues regarding the contest.



One of such areas is females contesting incumbent colleagues in some constituencies.



Today’s feature focuses on the Korle Klottey Constituency.



The seat is currently occupied by the daughter of late former president, Zanetor Rawlings.



However, she is being contested by Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy, who is the daughter of businessman, philanthropist, Ghanaian Politician and a former member of parliament for the Klottey-Korley Constituency; David Lamptey.

Here are the profiles of both contestants in the constituency.



Profile of Zanetor Rawlings



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings is a legislative member on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, the party founded by her father, Jerry John Rawlings, former president of the Republic of Ghana.



Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was elected as Member of parliament for the Klottey-Korle Constituency in 2016 and has since retained the seat.



The MP was born in Ghana and had her basic education in North Ridge Lyceum and Achimota School. She later proceeded to Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in 1995.

She had her tertiary education at Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland where she graduated as a medical doctor.



Zanetor has won the Klottey-Korle seat consecutively since 2016. This will be the third time she is contesting for the seat on the ticket of the NDC.



Profile of Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy, the daughter of the late business mogul and financer of the NDC Party; David Lamptey, is seeking to replace Zanetor Rawlings in the NDC parliamentary contest in the Klottey Korle Constituency.



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy whose father was also the Member of Parliament of the same seat in 1996 is seeking to continue the works of her late father.

In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, she said, one of the reasons she is eyeing the seat is largely because of her concern for the prosperity of the people in the area.



“Over the years, a number of issues have continuously impeded development in the community. Some of these landmark challenges include the lack of viable job opportunities and the absence of effective structures to address the welfare needs of constituents.



"Despite some interventions made in the past, there is still more to be done. On that note, I shall as a matter of priority, if ultimately elected, work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that lucrative job avenues are made available to all; especially the youth. This will be accompanied by the creation of networking opportunities for self-development and capacity-building,” she said.



Meredith also added that she is seeking to strengthen the cracks of the party as it appears to be weakening in the constituency.



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science University of Ghana.

She also has a Master’s in Business Administration from GIMPA and is currently undertaking a Masters in Human Resource Management also at GIMPA.



She served as her father’s personal Assistant who was C.E.O of Sidalco group of companies, Dominion Oil, Radio and TV XYZ during her National service between 2008 and 2009.



She is currently serving as the Ranking Member of the NDC, National Business development committee, member of the NDC National Welfare Committee, Sports Committee and Ga Dangme caucus.



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy is also the Managing Director of Patmeco Ghana Limited, Game Idol printing and advertising and Worldwide Alliance Investment Limited which is also a real estate company owned by herself and her husband.



YNA/WA