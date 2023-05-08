The contest between a groom and his best man: John Dumelo vs Fred Nuamah's race for NDC seat

John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah

Tug of war is the best phrase that can best describe the contest of two best friends in the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency parliamentary primaries.

John Dumelo who has a very close relation with his contender, Fred Nuamah is contesting to become the parliamentary candidate for the seat.



John Dumelo in 2020, lost the parliamentary elections to Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party during the general elections.



John Dumelo has said his one-time best friend will lose the primaries.



According to Dumelo, his confidence stems from the clamour by people in the constituency for him to come back to continue his good work after he lost to the incumbent MP,; Lydia Alhassan in 2020.



But his contender, relatively new in the game, Fred Nuamah is also optimistic over a win over John.

We take a look at the profiles of these two contenders below:



Profile of John Dumelo



John Dumelo is a Ghanaian actor, farmer, and politician, born on the 3rd of February 1984 to Mrs. Antoinette and Mr. John Dumelo.



He had his basic school education at Christ the King School in Accra and his secondary school education at Achimota Senior High School.



He further studied Civil Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

John Dumelo is married to Gifty Mawunya Nkornu. The couple had their first child on 16 October 2018, he is named John Dumelo Jnr. after his father.



During the National Democratic Congress' Campaign In 2016, Dumelo was one of the most influential and outstanding celebrities who were seen campaigning for the NDC government.



As appreciation for his engagement and patriotism to the party, he was appointed by the former president of Ghana H.E John Dramani Mahama, to serve his as a Director of Operations for a pro-NDC youth group for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



On July 19, 2019, John Dumelo, picked up a nomination form to contest in the NDC primaries as a parliamentary candidate. On August 24th, 2019, he won the NDC parliamentary primaries to represent the NDC in Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency in the 2020 general elections.



Fred Nuamah

Fred Nuamah is a film director and the CEO of the Ghana Movie Award.



He is also a producer best known for his roles in the movies ‘The Game’, ‘The Prince Bride’, ‘Amakye and Dede’, ‘Heart of Men’, ‘4Play’, among others.



He was born on the 5th of November, 1975 in Accra Ghana.



In an interview recently, he revealed that he was the brain behind the actors who endorsed John Mahama in 2012 but decided to stay off camera.



Adding that he has always been an active politician long before he officially announced his intention to contest as a member of parliament this year.

YNA/WA