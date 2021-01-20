2020 Election Petition: MP questions presence of soldiers in Supreme Court

Wed, 20 Jan 2021 Source: 3 News
Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament of South Dayi has questioned the deployment of military officers in the Supreme Courtroom following the hearing of the election petition.
The men in uniform have been spotted in the courtroom.
“So Soldiers have been deployed inside the Supreme Court during a trial? What at all is going on in this country?” He asked in a tweet.
So Soldiers have been deployed inside the Supreme Court during a trial? What at all is going on in this country?
So Soldiers have been deployed inside the Supreme Court during a trial? What at all is going on in this country?— Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 19, 2021
Mr Mahama is asking the court to order a rerun of the elections because in his view, no candidate polled the number of votes to be declared winner.
He rejected the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addfo as the winner of the elections last year.
Source: 3 News
Related Articles:
- John Kumah, Gizella, Sosu, Tampuli make Parliament’s 26-member Appointments Committee
- Election Petition: Supreme Court may extend 42-day period – Martin Kpebu
- Tsatsu Tsikata explains why Jean Mensa’s name is constantly mentioned in Mahama’s petition
- Election Petition: Why the Supreme Court dismissed Mahama’s 12 interrogatories
- Election Petition: Mahama’s 12 interrogatories that were dismissed by the Supreme Court
- Read all related articles