General News

2020 WASSCE Science paper will go down in history with these videos

Social media this week was inundated with viral videos of final year Senior High School (SHS) students reacting variously about the Integrated Science 2 paper.

In all the videos, the students complained that many of the questions in past papers that they solved ahead of the exams on August 4, 2020 -- and which they had hoped would be repeated -- failed to appear.



Also, some of the students in the videos complained about the long distances between desks at exams halls, making it difficult for them to seek help from their peers.



In one of the videos, a female student is heard telling her friends in Twi that she will not sit the rest of the papers and can be seen carrying what looks like her belongings on her head scurrying away.



In another video, students of Tweneboah Koduah SHS are seen vandalising school properties in the dining hall protesting that because they were unable to answer the questions, they will not eat.



In yet another viral video, a student can be heard giving a humorous commentary in Twi about the events leading to and during the paper. The boy has been praised for perfectly mimicking sports commentary in local language (Twi) radio stations.

Also, a group of students can be seen in a short skit that starts with “Fellow Ghanaians,” also mimicking President Nana Akufo-Addo’s opening salutations during his coronavirus updates.



But perhaps the most severe of the trending videos is one in which a young final year student, spits vile invectives at the President in Fante over his inability to answer the questions.



He goes on to warn Nana Akufo-Addo that he and his colleagues will vote him out on December 7 if the President does not award them marks.





