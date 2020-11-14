2020 WASSCE: WAEC cancels entire results of 480 candidates over exam malpractice

West Africa Examination Council

The West Africa Examination Council has cancelled the entire results of 480 candidates who sat for this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for school candidates.

Their results have been cancelled for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.



Meanwhile, the entire results of 384 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination detected during and after the conduct of the examination.



Also, the subject results of 2,383 candidates have been cancelled for engaging in collusion, bringing foreign material to the examination hall and tearing part of their question papers to solicit assistance



Additionally, the scripts of candidates from 122 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny.



WAEC says that the withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigation.



These were indicated in a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, announcing the release of this year’s WASSCE results.

Performance of candidates this year



- English Language: 212,866 (57.34%) obtained A1-C6; 68,525 (18.46%) candidates obtained D7, 46,732 (12.59%) obtained E8 whilst 42,500 (11.45%) obtained F9.



- Mathematics (Core): 243,904 (65.71%) obtained A1-C6; 38,984 (10.50%) obtained D7, 37,551 (10.11%) obtained E8, whilst 49,721 obtained F9.



- Integrated Science: 196,891 (52.53%) obtained A1-C6, 54,053 (14.57%) obtained D7, 48,081 (12.96%) obtained E8 whilst 73,242 (19.74%) obtained F9



- Social Studies: 238,584 (64.31%) obtained A1-C6, 25,1108 (6.77%) obtained D7, 29,466 (7.94%) obtained E8 whilst 77,192 (20.81%) obtained F9



The provisional results indicate that there were improvements in the performance of candidates at Grades A1 to C6 in English Language and Mathematics (Core) in 2020 as compared to 2019 as follows:

- English Language – 48.96% in 2019 to 57.34% in 2020



- Mathematics (Core) – 65.31% in 2019 to 65.71% in 2020



Integrated Science and Social Studies, however, recorded a decline in the performance of candidates at Grades A1 to C6 in 2020 as compared to 2019 as follows:



- Integrated Science – 63.17% in 2019 to 52.3% in 2020



- Social Studies – 75.43% in 2019 to 64.31% in 2020