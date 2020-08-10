General News

2020 WASSCE violence, malpractices linked to breakdown in social norms - GES

Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Kwabena Tandoh

Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Kwabena Tandoh has attributed the spate of violence that has characterised this year’s WASSCE to indiscipline and breakdown in societal norms largely fueled by social media.

Speaking on GBC’s Current Affairs Programme, “Talking Point”, Dr. Tandoh refuted claims of the omission of continuous assessment in the grading of WASSCE candidates.



Former Rector of GIMPA, Professor Agyeman Badu while making a case for revisiting age-long societal norms of instilling discipline in schools among the youth, also called for thorough investigations into the root cause of the recent rioting of SHS students in the ongoing WASSCE.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of GES, Dr. Kwabena Tandoh has hinted at a planned meeting today between the Ministry of Education and the Service to reconsider the ban of 14 SHS students from writing the examination for rioting.

