2020 polls: Go to court for redress – Peace Council to NDC

Former president John Dramani Mahama

The National Peace Council has called on the opposition National Democratic Congress to seek legal redress over their concerns on the results of the 2020 polls.

The Council has also urged the NDC to urge its supporters to desist from vandalism and violence as they protest the outcome of the polls.



“It is from this backdrop that the National Peace Council encourages particularly the NDC and any other politician with grievances to use the laid down processes to address their electoral disputes.



“The Council recalls the resort to the courts to seek redress when the NPP was dissatisfied with the 2012 general election, which resulted in rather positive outcomes that led to significant reforms in Ghana’s electoral system. In the same vein, the National Peace Council encourages the NDC to follow suit to deepen our democratic gains rather than taking to the streets; a potential threat that can spark post-election violence and mar the entire peaceful election process,” the Council said in a statement.



The statement added: “The Police should enforce the laws without fear or favor and investigate all crimes committed to ensure justice. They are encouraged to deal strictly according to law, with those who may want to use the genuine concern of electoral disputants to foment trouble in the country.

“The National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party should uphold the peace documents they have signed by calling on their supporters, to refrain from acts of violence and vigilantism after the December elections.



“The National Democratic Congress, in particular, should restrain its followers from acts of vandalism and destruction and encourage them about the party’s willingness to resort to legal processes in addressing their grievances”.



NDC flagbearer John Mahama has rejected the results announced by the EC following the December 7, polls describing it as ‘flawed’.



The party has hinted it will contest the results in the appropriate quarters.