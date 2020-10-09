4 examiners arrested over leakage of WAEC scripts

The four examiners are assisting with Police investigations

Four examiners believed to have carelessly leaked the 2020 West African Examination Council scripts which were entrusted to them have been arrested.

The four WAEC examiners were picked up from Accra, Cape Coast, Kasoa, and Adukrom after videos and photos of scripts that captured the details of students made rounds on social media.



The Head of the Public Relations of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe in an interview with Graphic described the incident as unfortunate adding that “the scripts, marking schemes and attendance mark sheets should be kept under lock and key anytime an examiner is not working on them.”



Mrs Teye-Cudjoe entreated all examiners to handle marking schemes, scripts among others as security materials and ensure at all times that they do not “divulge information of candidates as contained in the letter engaging them as examiners.”

She indicated that investigations revealed that a grandchild or a nephew-in-law to the examiners were behind the circulated videos and snapshots.



The arrested persons according to the Head of Legal of WAEC, Rev. Victor Brew, would be handed over to the police to be charged and prosecuted under the Data Protection Act alongside WAEC's rules and regulations on marking rules.