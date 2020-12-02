40 persons fail to vote in Special Voting in Bongo

A total of 40 out of the 739 people who were expected to take part in the Special Voting in the Bongo Constituency of Upper East Region failed to turn up.
The exercise, which was generally peaceful had 699 persons tuning out to vote representing about 95 percent voter turnout.
Mr Martin Asanyuure, the Presiding Officer for the Voting Centre which was held at the Bongo District Assembly stated that out of the total number, who were able to cast their ballots only three went through the facial verification method while the rest, 696 were able to be verified by the Biometric Verification Device.
The election organized by the Electoral Commission (EC) was to afford election officials, security personnel and journalists who would be on duty on election -day to partake in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections when the country goes to the polls on December 7, 2020.
Mr Asanyuure described as smooth except few people who thought they were supposed to vote in the special voting, but were redirected to their respective polling stations.
He said voters obeyed the preventive protocols implemented by the Electoral Commission to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease pandemic.
“Wearing of nose-maks, washing of hands and temperature checking was ensured and the voters complied accordingly”, he added.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- It's too late to claim Akufo-Addo's honour - Nana B to Mahama
- Election 2020: Special Voting ends
- Special Voting: EC not responsible for missing names on voters register in Kumasi
- 145 special voters fail to show up in New Juaben South
- Reject inconsistent Mahama - Nana Akomea to Ghanaians
- Read all related articles