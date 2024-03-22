43-year-old driver commits suicide over economic hardship at North Suntreso

File photo

A 43-year-old commercial driver has committed suicide over economic hardship at North Suntreso in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Kwabena Owusu, according to residents, hanged himself with a sponge in his bathroom.



The wife of the deceased, Vida Pokuaa, disclosed to OTEC News reporter Nana Akwasi Acheampong that the sad incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.



She revealed that she had a normal conversation with her husband prior to the incident.

"I was going to the bathroom when I saw my husband hang himself in the bathroom. I tried to get him out of the hanging sponge, but he was too heavy for me, so I rushed out for help; unfortunately, he was already gone when I got help from some passersby,” she said.



Meanwhile, some residents in the area revealed that the father of five complained of economic hardship after losing his job.



They added that they suspect he took his life because of what he was going through.