MoMo vendor poisons himself over GH¢16,000 debt

A 23-year-old mobile money vendor, Kwabena Gideon, has poisoned himself by drinking DDT over a GH¢16,000 debt at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased, Kwabena Gideon, was working for his employer at Awutu Akrampa but incurred a lot of losses within two weeks amounting to GH¢16,000.



According to a police source, the deceased’s employer made an official complaint two days ago at Awutu Bereku Police station that his worker had made a loss of GH¢16,000 and he had deleted all his pictures from social media while his mobile phones, including the MoMo phones, are all off.



Faustina Asare, a neighbour, revealed that the deceased failed to contain the pressure leading to the drinking of DDT.



According to her, she saw the deceased early on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in the morning standing quietly at the back of an uncompleted building, but she didn’t bother to ask him anything since she wasn’t having any business with him at the time she saw him.



According to her, around an hour later she heard her neighbours crying only for her to witness his lifeless body at the back of the uncompleted building where he was standing.

The deceased, who is married and has a one-year-old son, died 20 minutes after drinking the poisonous substance.



During a search, a container believed to be what contained the DDT was found.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for autopsy and preservation.



Police have commenced an investigation into the matter.