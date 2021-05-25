Publishing photos of suicide victims can trigger more cases - Psychological Association

According to the GPA, people with suicide tendencies act on the success of other people

Ghana Psychological Association has cautioned the media to be circumspect in publishing photos of persons who have succeeded in committing suicide.

Public Relations Officer of the Association, Madam Joy Debrah, speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm said, such acts could trigger more suicide cases.



According to her, people with suicide tendencies act on the success of other people they see in the media to carry out their act.



On the causes of suicide cases, she said the factors could include psychological issues, depression, financial difficulties, hopelessness, physical abuse of any kind, bullying, academic performance among others.



She explained to the news team that people with suicide tendencies speak about it hence when people tell others they want to commit suicide, it should not be treated as a joke.

She opined that people who receive such information from friends should see themselves as a lifeline to those who tell them of their intention to commit suicide.



She also asked the public not to assume that persons who seek psychological help or the services of a counsellor are mentally unstable.



Madam Joy Debrah said it would be prudent for people to seek help if they are depressed because suicide is not an option.