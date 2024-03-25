Central Region: Beadmaker, 32, hangs herself at Assin Paalaam

File photo

A 32-year-old beadmaker, Georgina Echem Snr., has allegedly committed suicide at Assin Paalaam in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The deceased hanged herself with a skipping rope on Sunday, March 24, 2024, around 3:00 PM.



Examination conducted on the body saw stains suspected to be blood that oozed from the nose and mouth in her blouse, right leg, and on the cement floor.



Although it is unclear why she decided to take her life, her elder sister disclosed that the deceased, before her unfortunate demise, requested some amount of money from the family to enable her to pursue a course, which the family promised to give her by the end of the month.



According to her, while the family was preparing for church in the morning on Sunday, the deceased decided to stay at home.



Later in the day, they received a call that she had committed suicide.

“We have all been thrown into a state of shock because we least expected this since she showed no sign of committing suicide,” the sister said.



The deceased is said to be the senior among the twin sisters and an expert in bead-making.



A team of police officers at the district police command in Assin Fosu, upon hearing the news, rushed to the scene and took the body to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary in Assin Fosu for preservation and autopsy.



Investigations have commenced to unravel the mystery behind the alleged suicide.