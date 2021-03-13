50-50 parliament representation shows Ghana is a divided and unsure country – Citizen Kofi

Business magnate and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah

Business magnate and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah has described the current MPs numbers as a connotation of a country that is divided and unsure.

Ghana’s parliamentary representation presently consists of 137 seats for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with same for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Although the independent candidate leans to the incumbent party, making them the majority group in the house, Dr Amoah maintains it spells of a country that is divided and unsure.



Taking to his social media platform, Twitter, Dr. Amoah, known by many as Citizen Kofi also noted that Ghana’s politics was broken, adding that, “Policies for jobs and enhanced salaries for the people must be top on the mind of leaders and first in implementation of Governments.”



Dr Amoah’s tweet comes barely 24 hours after the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs presented the 2021 Budget statement as caretaker finance minister in the stead of medically unfit Ken Ofori Atta.



In a thread of tweets, the business magnate rehashed the need for government to provide more jobs for the populace, a mantra which he has been preaching ceaselessly.

“The GOD of developed nations is JOBS. Why did GOD provide land, rains and sunshine? Why, do nations trade with others? Why do people spend years in school training and learning?



Why are Africans poor? The answer: JOBS!” Dr Amoah wrote.



"People+Jobs = Happy Society," he concluded.



