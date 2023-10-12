66-year-old man reveals how he was sacked from his job for demanding salary

Jacob Sey, a 66-year-old man who sells engine oil for survival has said he was sacked from his former job as a security man because he asked for his unpaid salary.

According to Jacob, he came to Accra to seek greener pastures, and among the jobs he was looking out for was that of a security person. Fortunately for him, he was employed by a company for a security job but things didn’t work out for him.



In an interview with Victoria Kyei Baffour on GhanaWeb’s Everyday People, Jacob Sey explained that for the period he worked for the company, he had not received any salary, a situation he described as disturbing.



He further said he became worried and decided to ask his boss why his salary had been delayed, little did he know that his question would lead to his dismissal.



“I was working as a security man for that company up there. They weren’t paying us our salary. I was worried and decided to ask the boss why we weren’t paid. My question made him angry, hence, he sacked me from the company,” he said.



The 66-year-old man also mentioned that after he lost the job, it was difficult for him to land another security job because most employers kept on rejecting him because of his age.

This, he added, has resulted in him selling the engine oil so he can take care of himself and his family.



“I have been seeking to work as a security man but they keep on rejecting me because of my age. I even went to Labadi in search of one but they told me I was old for the job,” he told the reporter.



Watch the interview below:







