6
Menu
News

67-year-old woman allegedly killed and hanged in an uncompleted building at Mankessim

Suicide Photo Fresh File photo

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 67-year-old woman, Antie Aba Yaa has been found hanging in her uncompleted house at Nkusukum, a suburb of Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

She was found dead and hanging on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Speaking in an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, a daughter of the deceased, Sister Esi said she woke up early in the morning going for jogging and her mother was nowhere to be found, but she thought her mother had gone out to visit a neighbour.

After she returned from the jogging, she noticed that her mother was still not in the house so she began searching for her.

Upon searching, she noticed that there were signs that an activity had happened in the house, hence she went nearer and found that her 67-year-old woman was hanging.

According to her, the incident has left residents shocked and struck with fear.

They therefore called on the police to beef up security in the area.

Meanwhile, police in the Mankessim have conveyed the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: