67-year-old woman allegedly killed and hanged in an uncompleted building at Mankessim

File photo

A 67-year-old woman, Antie Aba Yaa has been found hanging in her uncompleted house at Nkusukum, a suburb of Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

She was found dead and hanging on Saturday, December 3, 2022.



Speaking in an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, a daughter of the deceased, Sister Esi said she woke up early in the morning going for jogging and her mother was nowhere to be found, but she thought her mother had gone out to visit a neighbour.



After she returned from the jogging, she noticed that her mother was still not in the house so she began searching for her.



Upon searching, she noticed that there were signs that an activity had happened in the house, hence she went nearer and found that her 67-year-old woman was hanging.

According to her, the incident has left residents shocked and struck with fear.



They therefore called on the police to beef up security in the area.



Meanwhile, police in the Mankessim have conveyed the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.