'A VP can't just resign, even if he disagrees with president' - Kofi Bentil to Bawumia critics

Kofi Bentil

Imani Africa Vice President, Kofi Bentil, has proferred reasons why Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia refused to resign despite publicly admitting that he has been against some major economic policies of his boss, President Nana Addo dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Bentil, juxtaposed Bawumia's disagreement to a case of divorce in marriage; stating that not all disagreements lead to the breakdown of marriages.



Critics have serially maintained that Bawumia should have exited government if he is to be absolved or excused for the failures of the current government.



Bentil's recent call for Bawumia to be given a fair hearing brought back the position that as a key member of government and head of the Economic Management Team, Bawumia was as complicit in the failures as was his boss.



"So many people are asking 'so why didn't DMB resign if he disagreed with some policies?' here's your answer...," Bentil wrote in a February 7, 2024 Facebook post.



"I just asked someone, Do you file for divorce every time you disagree with your husband? A Prince cannot simply repudiate his inheritance even if he disagrees with his father...

"A VP cant just resign, even if he disagrees with his President!! When you are next in line, you learn how to wait your time!! it takes over 4 years to get into that union! Wisdom requires that you wait for the right time!!" his post concluded.



Bawumia, on February 7, 2024; delivered his first major speech since his election as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



At the lecture dubbed "Ghana's Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future,” Bawumia presented his vision for Ghana.



The hours-long lecture featured majorly an account of the work of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government over the last seven years and his vision for various sectors of the Ghanaian economy if he is elected president.



SARA





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch SayItLoud on GhanWebTV as some angry drivers protest DVLA reforms on vehicle registration:



