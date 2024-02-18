News

21

Ablakwa for future president triggers exchanges on X

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa1345467.png Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Sun, 18 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has become the subject of political exchange on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Ablakwa has, in recent times, scored praise across the political divide following his efforts to raise funds to resettle his constituents affected by the spillage of two dams in the Volta Region.

While Ablakwa is focused on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign for former president John Dramani Mahama to return to office, an X user asked that Ablakwa be considered a serious candidate for president in the future.

"Okudzeto Ablakwa has to be considered a serious candidate for president someday. Also, he shouldn't wait too long to run because the applause may quieten sooner than you'd expect," the X user by the name of @readjerome stated.

His view courted reactions, among others, that by his service to his people, he could make a strong case to lead the nation.

Others flatly opposed it, claiming that Ablakwa was no different from other politicians.

Ablakwa served as spokesperson to Mahama's running mate in the 2020 general elections, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

He is currently ranked one of the most efficient MPs due to his anti-corruption crusades and support for his constituents at different levels.

Read some reactions below:









