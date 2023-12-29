Abronye goes after Mahama for accusing WASSCE students of cheating

Abronye DC and Mahama

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama's recent allegations of widespread cheating among the recent West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) graduates.

In a live video shared on social media, Abronye asserted that Mahama's claims were unfounded, especially in the context of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the implementation of the policy has freed students from the financial burden of school fees and other expenses, allowing them to concentrate better on their studies.



"John Mahama is saying that the children who just completed their WASSCE of which their result was over 70% pass, cheated. You see John Mahama if you don't quarantine him there would be a problem in this country…



"John Mahama has to know that in those days when children were been sacked from schools, there was no concentration in the classroom because they had divided attention and there was no freedom of mind, so how would they pass their exams?" Abronye DC said.



He went on to emphasize the positive impact of the Free SHS policy, stating, "But this is the case whereby the children go to school every morning with a special breakfast and get three meals a day, which is quality education. So, they have that free mind to learn," he added.

Abronye also challenged Mahama's assertion by pointing to the success of Free SHS students who received scholarships to study abroad.



"The same free SHS students who passed and had a scholarship to outside the country are some of the best students there, like the Keta School contestant Francisca, go and have a look at her results if she cheated.



“All the Ghanaian students who had the opportunity to go abroad are all excelling there, do they also engage in cheating, this clearly shows that the person who is coming 2025 is not fit," he added.



Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, raised concerns about the authenticity of the recent WASSCE results ostensibly due to the massive passes recorded.



Mahama alleged instances of lax invigilation and teacher involvement in student cheating, warning of potential consequences for the country's educational system.

"In many places, they let the children cheat. You go to places, and the teachers are conniving with the students to cheat. The effect will be seen later," Mahama said.









