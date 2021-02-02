‘Absentee’ Mahama is not required to be in court daily – Ayine

A member of the NDC’s legal team, Dominic Ayine, has stressed that former President John Dramani Mahama is doing well and continuing with his duties as leader of the party.

He told journalists when asked about the whereabouts of the former president that he was being represented by the NDC chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo. He was speaking after the end of today’s hearing into the petition.



“The former president is well and carrying on the business of being the leader of the NDC. Of course, the party chairman ably represents him on a daily basis… the running mate is here, as the person who was on the ticket with him and she has not also absented herself even once from court. So there is no issue of representation.



“The former president is not required to be in court on a daily basis in order for his case to be heard. Otherwise, if that was the case, I am sure the judges would have been asking where he is. You see they haven’t asked; it is in order,” he added.

Dr Ayine also emphasized the party’s belief that with the testimony of second witness, Michael Kpessa-Whyte, they will smile on judgment day.



The NDC had also stressed its confidence in the testimony of Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the first witness of the petitioner.



