Accra International Conference Centre ready for Rawlings's funeral

All is set at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for the state funeral of former President Jerry John Rawlings, who passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Information from the Ministry of Information available to the Ghana News Agency said the four-day state funeral began on Sunday, January 24, with a Requiem Mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.



It said the AICC building had been decorated in the national colours and a stage has been mounted at the foyer where the mortal remains of the late former President will lay-in-state for two-days; that is from Monday, January 25 to Tuesday, January 26.



The main funeral event would take place at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27.









