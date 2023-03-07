Activities that caught the eyes of Ghanaians at Ghana@66 celebrations

Parades were held across all the districts in Ghana and at regional levels to mark the 66th anniversary of Ghana gaining independence.

The national parade to mark Ghans@66 was held at Adaklu, a community a few metres away from the capital town of the Volta Region, Ho, despite calls by some leading Ghanaians, including the immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, and former President John Dramani Mahama, for the celebration to be scrapped.



Here are a few highlights of the Independence Day celebration across the country



Togbe Afede arrives at Ghana at 66 celebrations in a Rolls Royce



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and the president of the Asogli Traditional Area stole the show with his arrival at the 66th Independence Day Celebrations.



In a Rolls Royce decorated with pennons, Togbe Afede XIV arrived, escorted by his entourage and security details.



While one of his traditional escorts held the umbrella, Togbe, clad in a brightly coloured Kente cloth, walked majestically to his seat.



Togbe Afede is one of many prominent personalities, including President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Bawumia, and the King of Anlo, Awomefia Togbi Sri III, who graced the occasion.



Watch Togbe Afede's arrival below:







'Baby police' steal show at 66th Independence Day parade in Accra

In Accra, the Baby police squad of Bright Brain Academy won the hearts of spectators at the 66th Independence Day parade at the Tema Stadium in the Greater Accra Region.



Between the ages of 8 and 12, the squad gave a spectacular match pass to the admiration of the dignitaries and citizens who trooped to the Tema Stadium for the 66th Regional Independence Day celebration.



The 66th Regional Independence Day parade was commemorated at the Tema Stadium and superintended by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.



Wielding makeshift rifles with precision and professionalism, the Baby police squad matched and won a special award during the awards presentation ceremony.



Watch the match pass of Baby police below:







Guinea-Bissau grateful for Ghana's support for its liberation struggle



The President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the special guest of honour for the Ghana@66 celebration, praised Ghana for its massive support to his country during its struggle for independence.



He also praised Ghana for championing the cause of the liberation of the African continent, which led to sub-Saharan African countries building the self-confidence to free themselves from colonial rule.



The Guinea-Bissau President, also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), recalled how some forebears, such as the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, played an inspirational role in spearheading the cause of the continent.

"We people in Guinea-Bissau are grateful to Ghana for the solidarity and support during the country's struggle for liberation." noted.



He was hopeful that this friendship would be strengthened in order to chart the course for peace, political stability and social development for the mutual benefit of the two countries.



Mahama ditches Independence Day Celebration in Volta



Former President John Dramani Mahama made headlines with his absence at the 66th Independence Day celebrations in Ghana, which happened in Adaklu on Monday, March 6, 2023.



Speaking to the media in Accra, the former president explained why he has stopped attending Independence Day celebrations.



According to him, he no longer attends Independence Day celebrations because the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has politicised the celebration.



He said that at one of the independence celebrations that he attended, personnel of the state broadcaster, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), were instructed to ensure that he did not appear in the event's broadcast.



"I have stopped going to the Independence Day because it has become a party jamboree. I went to (the Independence Celebration in) Tamale; they told GBC to take the camera off me. They bus their supports in and feel the whole stadium.



"I don't want to be part of this party jamboree. Independence is a solemn national celebration; we should celebrate it at the Independence Square and everybody who wants to come could come. Today, they bussed their supporters in; they have party flags, and they are wearing party t-shirts. I don't want to be part of an NPP jamboree.



"Nkrumah got us independence; I'm an 'Nkrumaist'. I will attend an Independence Day any day if it is not hijacked by one party because it should be a national day for all of us," he explained.

He added that he will particularly not attend this year's celebration at Ho because the current situation in the country, the shortage of vaccines for children and many Ghanaians suffering, does not call for a celebration.



Watch Mahama's remarks in the video below:







Akufo-Addo's grand arrival at the 2023 Independence Day Celebration



After a few hours into the parade, the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arrived amid cheers and dancing at the grounds of the Independence Day celebration.



A colourful display from a fleet of cars, motorcycles, and horses ushered the president into the venue for the celebrations.



At least 20 police dispatch riders preceded the president's arrival before some V8, possibly the president's security detail.



At least 20 horse riders sandwiched the president's vehicle, which was being driven majestically into the ground of the celebration.



The president, in a white shirt and black trousers, and his wife, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, alighted from the vehicle and were welcomed by the organisers of the programme.



He then set the stage for the Presidential Salute.





Watch Bawumia's arrival below:







Watch other interesting videos from the Independence Day parade below:











