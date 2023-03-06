13
How Dr Bawumia arrived with his wife at Adaklu for Ghana's 66th Independence Day celebrations

Bawumia Arrival At Ghana At 66 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his arrival

Mon, 6 Mar 2023

The Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has arrived at the Ghana at 66 celebration grounds at Adaklu, in the Volta Region.

He arrived with his wife, Samira Bawumia.

Their arrival at the Regional Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu is ahead of the arrival of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose.”

Watch his arrival below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
